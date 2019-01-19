Hoquiam woman dies in accident on Highway 101

A Hoquiam woman died on Friday after her vehicle collided with a semi.

Friday morning, the 64 year old Hoquiam woman was driving south on US 101 just outside Raymond.

According to the Washington State Patrol, as the woman was driving, an Oregon man driving a 2000 Peterbilt with two trailers was heading north.

When the woman’s 2015 Nissan Rogue was next to the semi, in what appears to be a corner according to photos from the scene, it collided with the second trailer.

The Hoquiam woman was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to the semi driver.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation.Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be involved.

Highway 101 was fully blocked following the accident, with drivers redirected through Smith Creek and Butte Creek.