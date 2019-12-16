Hoquiam woman charged with DUI after crashing into house
A Hoquiam woman was charged with a DUI after crashing into a house over the weekend.
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Saturday at about 6:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that drove into a house and knocked down a power pole in the area of the 500 block of North Alder Street.
They say that officers arrived a short time later and determined that a 59 year old Hoquiam woman lost control of her Isuzu Trooper and left the roadway.
The vehicle sheared off a city street light and continued through a yard and struck a home causing extensive damage.
According to police, the residence was occupied, but no one was in the room that was struck and no injuries were reported from inside the house.
The driver potentially sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Aberdeen Police say that based on the driver’s behavior, an officer sought a search warrant for the driver’s blood and executed the warrant at the hospital.
The driver was issued a citation for driving under the influence.