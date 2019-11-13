Hoquiam tops Aberdeen in Foodball 2019
Aberdeen/Hoquiam, WA – The Hoquiam Grizzlies broke Aberdeen’s three year winning streak in Foodball and both schools broke records for the competition.
In a competition where no matter what the community wins, the Grizzlies total came in at a record breaking 878,869.50 pounds.
Aberdeen was right behind with a total of 875,483.70 pounds which was also a school record.
The two schools combined for 1,754,353.2 pounds of food which beat last year’s record breaking year by over 190,000.
Every dollar counts for 10 pounds of food and Hoquiam’s cash donation came in at $87,291.85.
Aberdeen’s cash total was $86,721.37.
Aberdeen edged Hoquiam in food donation weight with 8,270 pounds to Hoquiam’s 5,951 pounds.
This was the 38th annual Foodball competition.
The food collected will be distributed by Coastal Harvest into local food banks, with Aberdeen food going to Aberdeen locations, and the Hoquiam Food Bank receiving Grizzly donations.