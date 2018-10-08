Hoquiam Timberland Library to close for repairs

The Hoquiam Timberland Library will be closed for repairs beginning Thursday, October 11 for approximately six weeks.

According to the library, the book drop will stay open and items on hold can be picked up at the Aberdeen Library.

They say patrons are encouraged to use nearby Timberland libraries, which will be open as usual.

The City of Hoquiam building project includes repairing or replacing doors, upgrading hardware and lighting fixtures, repairing masonry joints and damp-proofing masonry walls, installing new flooring and windows, drywall and plaster repair, painting, and other miscellaneous work.

According to Hoquiam City Administrator Brian Shay, the project is funded by a State Community Development Block Grant of $705,000 from the Department of Commerce, a capital budget appropriation of $250,000 by the Legislature, and approximately $40,000 in grants and donations from local organizations and individuals.

This closure is unrelated to, but at the same time as, discussions by the Timberland Regional Library board of Trustees continue on a proposed Capital Facilities Plan that recommended a permanent closure of the Hoquiam location.