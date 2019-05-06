Hoquiam School District providing free Summer Food program for youth

The Hoquiam School District will be providing summer meals to children at no charge.

In a release, the school district said that they sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program to bring meals at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger.

HSD says that meals will be available at multiple locations this summer, including the Grays Harbor YMCA, Art Pocklington Central Play Park, Hoquiam Timberland Library, Hoquiam Middle School and 7th Street Theatre.

Timing for meals at the various locations will differ, but are scheduled to run from June 17 to August 23.

Christina Hansen, Food Service Director for Hoquiam School District, said “We need your help increasing awareness of the Summer Food Service Program to the local community.”

Meals will be served at the following location(s):

Site Name and Address Inclusive Dates (e.g., 7/5 – 8/30) Meals/Times (e.g., Breakfast/8-8:30) Contact and Phone Number Grays Harbor YMCA 2500 Simpson Ave, Hoquiam June 17 – August 23 Lunch / 11:30-12:00 Snack/ 1:45-2:00 CHRISTINA HANSEN 360-538-8278 Art Pocklington Central Play Park Emerson Avenue & Lincoln Street June 17 – August 23 Lunch / 11:30-12:00 Snack / 1:45-2:00 CHRISTINA HANSEN 360-538-8278 Timberland Library 619 K Street, Hoquiam June 17 – August 23 Lunch/ 12:15-12:45 CHRISTINA HANSEN 360-538-8278 Hoquiam Middle School 200 Spencer Street, Hoquiam June 17 – August 23 Lunch 12:00-12:30 CHRISTINA HANSEN 360-538-8278 7TH Street Theatre 313 7 TH Street, Hoquiam June 17 – August 23 Lunch 11:15- 11:45 CHRISTINA HANSEN 360-538-8278

Notes from Hoquiam School District:

