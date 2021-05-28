Hoquiam students exposed to COVID-19; school district responds by changing upcoming events
Following the announcement that multiple students tested positive for COVID-19, the Hoquiam School District has adjusted how the end of the school year will occur.
On Thursday, Grays Harbor Public Health & Social Services issued a notice that officials had identified a case in someone who attended a Hoquiam Prom Night event on May 22 at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge, while the school district stated that several students tested positive.
In a post, the district added that this was not a district sponsored event.
In their release, the health department stated that there is a potential that several people may have been exposed to a positive COVID case while attending this event. The school district added that over 80 students were exposed during this dance and that all students were asked to quarantine following.
“As such, this quarantine impacts our entire system. “
The school district also made the decision to cancel or suspend all sporting contests and extracurricular activities until further notice.
In their announcement, the district says that the Hoquiam School Board voted unanimously to transition to remote instruction starting June 1st through June 11th. Students will return to “Face to Face” instruction on June 14th.
“HSD Principals and Directors will be working hard to ensure that programming is seamless.”
HSD Food Service will continue as normal with the current distribution food sites. See the District Website for more details.
HHS Graduation–At this point, June 6th is the earliest graduation can be held based on the guidelines from the Health Department.
A decision will be made next week to confirm the details.
Public Health Director Mike McNickle recommends that parents and students watch closely for signs and symptoms of COVID which may include mild to severe:
- Fever (defined as subjective or 100.4 °F or higher)
- Fatigue
- Sore throat
- Cough
- Headache
- Congestion or runny nose
- Loss of sense of taste and/or smell
- Muscle or body aches
- Nausea or vomiting
- Shortness of breath
- Diarrhea (defined as two or more loose stools in 24 hours)
Officials recommend testing 5-7 days after the exposure date/time if symptoms develop or you are concerned that you or your child may have been exposed.
Testing options and locations are available at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/TestingforCOVID19.