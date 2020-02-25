Hoquiam spends $135,000 to buy land near Beacon Hill Drive
The City of Hoquiam looks to make money by buying land.
At their Monday meeting, the Hoquiam City Council approved the purchase of a parcel of property above Beacon Hill Drive.
The 38.6 acres of property will be purchased from MacGregor Land Company for a total of $135,000.
In 2007, the same land was purchased by MacGregor for $225,000.
Finance Director Corri Schmid says that the purchase will bring funds into the city through timber sales.
At 8%, that would equate to a $10,800 profit on the land through the timber harvest.
The property is located next to a city water tower.