Hoquiam Rotary taking over downtown trick-or-treating on Oct. 28

After the Hoquiam Business Association dissolved, it left a void as the nonprofit had organized the downtown Hoquiam trick-or-treat event for years.

Hoquiam Rotary announced that they have stepped up to put on the event and map for this year.

Hoquiam Rotary Secretary Tracy Wood says that the local community group is reaching out to businesses and organizations within Hoquiam to see if they would like to sign up to be on the map and list to provide treats to kids on Saturday, October 28 from 2-5pm.

“This is an important event for the children in Hoquiam and provides a safe enjoyable atmosphere for them, as well as getting people out and about in our downtown.”

The local Rotary says that they are also encouraging the businesses that participate to decorate the front of their locations as part of the trick-or-treating.

Businesses that would like to sign up can email [email protected] or fill out a form provided to KXRO and drop it off at City Hall no later than October 20 to provide time to put together posters for windows as well as a map of participants.

Anyone with questions can contact Tracy at [email protected] or by calling 360-538-3970