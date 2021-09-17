Hoquiam returning virtual; in-person classes and events on hold

In a letter sent out by Hoquiam Superintendent Dr. Mike Villarreal (inserted below) that announced that Hoquiam High School and Middle Shool will return to virtual learning and activities.
In the letter, the change from in-person to virtual will start on September 20, 2021 and is scheduled to resume in-person on October 4, 2021. That date may change based on the situation, either shortened or lengthened.
“At this time, this is the best option to reduce transmission of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe, which is our top priority.”
This change includes a suspension of all in-person participation in school, sports, extracurricular activities, before and after school programs “that have been immediately touched by the COVID-19 virus”.
“This guidance is based on existing research, pubic health recommendations, current policies, and input from the impacted facilities. This decision was not made lightly; many factors were considered, and mitigation steps have been implemented. At this time, this is the best option to reduce transmission of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe, which is our top priority.”
According to Villareal, the district has experienced 35 positive COVID-19 cases and 300 close contacts within secondary schools. Some of those contacts have shown symptoms and are awaiting test results.
Some sporting events already scheduled for this weekend can move forward, if they have not had any cases connected to them.
Future communication regarding athletics is going to be delivered through www.hoquiam-wa.finalforms.com.
Grab-and-go school lunches will be available for both middle and high school students daily at four locations from 11a-12:30p. Those locations are the YMCA of Grays Harbor, across from Central Elementary, the Middle School parking lot, and Lincoln Elementary.
Parents/guardians can expect to receive communication for their child’s school and teachers.
Questions related to virtual learning and additional support services are being directed to their specific school.