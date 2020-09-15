Hoquiam residents asked to consider filling CIty Council seat
It has been three weeks after Hoquiam City Councilmember Shannon Patterson announced she was stepping down from the City Council, and no residents have stepped forward with interest to fill the seat.
On August 25th, Patterson told the council that she and her family are moving out of the city and crossing Myrtle Street.
The City of Hoquiam announced that they are seeking interested candidates to fill a vacancy in the 3rd Ward.
At their meeting on Monday, it was asked what the progress was on filling the position and what the timeline was for those interested.
Anyone interested in filling this vacancy must live within Ward 3 and be a registered voter within the area.
Those interested are encouraged to submit a letter of interest, with their full name, address and a brief summary stating why they would like to fill this vacancy.
Letters of interest must be received no later than September 25, 2020.
Please mail your letter of interest to the
City of Hoquiam
ATTN: Tracy Wood, Council Secretary
609 8th Street
Hoquiam, WA 98550
Alternatively, you may email your letter of interest to [email protected]
For more information please call 360-538-3970