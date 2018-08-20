Hoquiam Police Lip Sync Challenge video premiere on Thursday

The Hoquiam Police Department will debut their Lip Sync Challenge video this week.

The department had asked residents to take part in a local version of a nationwide trend of police stations, the video shot in Hoquiam is ready for a premiere on Thursday, August 23 at the 7th Street Theatre.

Residents came out earlier this month to put on a staged protest in front of the Hoquiam Police Department as well as during several National Night Out Against Crime parties within the city. These scenes are all part of a community focused video featuring Hoquiam Officers and staff as part of the local video.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers and staff chose to prominently feature the local community in the video, and not solely the police department.

The video will be premiered at the theatre on Thursday before being posted to the Hoquiam Police Department Facebook Page following the event.

Doors will open at 7pm with the video premiering at 7:30.

Photo from Hoquiam Police Department and Moyer Multi Media