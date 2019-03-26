Hoquiam Police investigating death of man who said he had been shot

Hoquiam Police are investigating the death of a man who called 911 and said he had been shot.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Monday afternoon at about 12:15 p.m. they were dispatched to a 911-call in the 500 block of Broadway Ave with the caller indicating he had been shot.

Police say the caller was unable to provide any additional information, other than he was inside of a house.

There are no residences in that immediate area, but they say the GPS data seemed to indicate the phone was close to that location.

Hoquiam officers were assisted by Aberdeen and Cosmopolis police, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol in flooding the area with patrol cars and officers in an attempt to find the caller.

According to police, two officers were directed to check up a nearby trail and they located the body of a man on the hillside.

Hoquiam paramedics were unable to render aid.

Hoquiam investigators with assistance of detectives from Aberdeen and the Sheriff’s Office concluded processing the scene yesterday.

Police say the scene was located about 150 yards up a steep hill off the roadway and it was measured with a 3-D crime scene scanner.

Overhead drone photos and video was also obtained by an operator from the Ocean Shores Fire Department.

According to police, numerous items of evidence were collected at the scene, including a firearm which appeared to have been discharged.

The body was recovered and turned over to the Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office and an autopsy is scheduled for today.

They say the case remains under investigation, but the department is not looking for or seeking a suspect at this point.

Detectives will continue to interview possible witnesses and will attend the autopsy in an attempt to determine the manner of death.

The identity of the victim has not been verified at this time.

The Hoquiam Police Department states that they greatly appreciate “the assistance of our fellow public safety partners in the response to this incident, including Aberdeen PD, Hoquiam FD, Aberdeen FD, Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Cosmopolis PD, Washington State Patrol, Ocean Shores FD, Hoquiam Street Department and Washington Fish and Wildlife.”