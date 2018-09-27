Hoquiam Police assist Park Rangers in warrant search

Hoquiam Police assisted Park Rangers serve a warrant this week.

The Hoquiam Police Department said in a release that they were present for a search warrant at a home the 2600 block of Aberdeen Ave following a theft case within the Olympic National Park.

United States Park Rangers said that campers were finishing a backcountry hiking trip and reported that camping equipment, including credit cards and other valuable, were stolen and the suspects were seen leaving in a vehicle.

The Rangers said that once the campers were able to contact their bank the cards had already been used at several locations, and video surveillance was used to identify a suspect from a Hoquiam home that has been reported to Code Enforcement for several nuisance/ code violations.

As they investigated, Hoquiam Police say that they also learned that the suspect may be involved in thefts from State Parks in both the South Beach and North Beach areas. According to the release, the suspect had used a torch to cut into the metal park pay boxes and steal camping fees, damaging the drop boxes.

The search warrant was served by members of the Hoquiam Police Department, US Park Rangers and a park ranger from State Parks. Detectives from Aberdeen PD also responded to assist in processing possible evidence.

Three people at the home were taken into custody on charges in the investigation or outstanding warrants.

Numerous items of suspected stolen property were recovered and are being processed at the Hoquiam Police Department.