Hoquiam Police asking for public’s help on malicious mischief investigation

Aug 19, 2019 @ 6:59am

The Hoquiam Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a malicious mischief investigation.

Hoquiam Police posted a surveillance video on Facebook and said the people in it are suspects in an alleged malicious mischief investigation.

They say they are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the people in the video. 

The Hoquiam Police Department says that “the mere posting of this request for information is not a commentary as to guilt; all suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court.”

If you have information relative to this investigation contact Officer Verboomen at 360-532-0892 x296 or rverboomen@cityofhoquiam.com.

 

