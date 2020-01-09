Hoquiam Police asking for information on vehicle pursuit suspect who escaped
Hoquiam, WA – Police are asking for information about a suspect that got away during a vehicle pursuit early this morning.
The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that just after midnight, officers attempted to stop a mid to late 1980’s red Ford Ranger in the 2400 block of Queets Avenue for a traffic violation.
They say the truck refused to stop and drove at speeds of 15-20 miles per hour over the speed limit as the driver led officers to East Hoquiam Road where the truck began to travel in the oncoming lane of traffic.
Hoquiam Police say that due to the dangers involved, officers terminated the pursuit of the vehicle and it continued north on East Hoquiam Road.
The truck’s Washington license plate was partially obstructed but officers were able to see the first three letters and numbers which were “C63”.
Anyone one with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call Sergeant Brian Dayton at the Hoquiam Police Department at (360) 532-0892 ext. 284.