Hoquiam Police asking for help identifying package theft suspect

The Hoquiam Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify a residential package thief.
In a post from HPD, they shared video of the incident in question that showed someone taking a package from a home on September 29, 2021.
According to their report, a resident said that they had ordered some personal items as well as family photos and had them shipped via FedEx to their home in the 300-block of 31st Street.
In the video it appears to show someone taking the package off of the porch before hurrying out of frame.
The video does feature the suspect’s face.
Anyone who can identify the person responsible in the video is asked to call or email Detective David Peterson at 360-532-0892 x 276 or [email protected].
These reports can remain anonymous.
You can view the entire video at https://fb.watch/8uG0xtVNgh/