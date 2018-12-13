Hoquiam Municipal Court looks to Hoquiam students for volunteers

The Hoquiam Municipal Court is looking for volunteers.

Hoquiam Municipal Court Judge Andrea Vingo tells KXRO that she and her court are now accepting applications from high school students who would like to get community service hours and learn about how our court system works.

“Are you or do you know a Hoquiam high school student that needs a place to do their community service hours?”

Applicants will need to pass a criminal history check and get written permission from their parents.

Any students interested should contact the court clerk, Molly Davidson, at hoquiam.municipal@mail.courts.wa.gov or 360-538-3965, for more information.