Hoquiam marijuana producer license suspended for numerous violations

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board announced that they issued an emergency marijuana producer license suspension on Tuesday October 2, for The Sunshine Tiki Hut, located on the 5th Street Extension in Hoquiam.

They say that the 180 day suspension begins this week and will run until March 31, 2019.

“During that time the WSLCB will seek permanent revocation of the license.”

In a release they tell KXRO that the suspension comes following a complaint to the Hoquiam Police Department.

WSLCB Enforcement did a check and found untagged plants, clones and finished product. These traceability tags would allow officers to track marijuana throughout the system and “assist in monitoring for tax compliance, potential diversion and product recalls”.

Officers say that they also found “substantial unauthorized alterations” to the business that included a storage unit with three freezers containing untraced product that were added outside their license as well as an RV on the property that appeared to have been used as a residents.Inside they report finding additional untraced product.

Licensees are prohibited from operating a marijuana business from their residence.

Officers seized 1,309 marijuana plants, 213.5 lbs. marijuana flower and 5,644 grams of extracted marijuana oil during the investigation.

“Due to the severity of these violations and the risk of diversion should the business remain open the Board issued the emergency suspension. Emergency suspensions represent an extraordinary exercise of the state’s power and the WSLCB is mandated to ensure that an emergency suspension is reasonable, justifiable and legal in every way. “

The WSLCB issued one emergency suspension in 2017, and four in 2018.