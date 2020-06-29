Hoquiam man charged with Vehicular Homicide after DUI accident
A 26-year-old Centralia woman died after a car accident and a man was placed in jail.
According to the Washington State Patrol says that over the weekend a 27-year-old Hoquiam man was driving his 2004 Nissan Sentra with the Centralia woman on SR 109, north of Copalis Beach.
The report states that as they were driving north on SR 109 just before 1am on Saturday, the vehicle left the road and struck multiple trees, totaling the car.
The woman was wearing a seatbelt in the passenger seat, but died at the scene.
The Hoquiam man was injured and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital before being booked into Grays Harbor County Jail for Vehicular Homicide.
WSP says that the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the accident occurred.