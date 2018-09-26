Hoquiam in need of 2 new City Council Members

There are two open seats on the Hoquiam City Council and residents are encouraged to apply to fill those positions.

Two city council members have stepped down in the past month within Hoquiam for varying reasons.

Kevin Swope was officially sworn in as Police Service Officer for the city at the September 24 meeting after transferring to the Police Department from his former corrections job. Swope stepped down from his seat in Ward 3 in August in anticipation of the new position.Logan Livingston announced on Monday that it was her last meeting as a council member in Ward 2. Livingston is moving outside her ward and can no longer represent the area.

City Administrator Brian Shay spoke to KXRO said that they are accepting letters of interest for the positions and hope to appoint someone at an upcoming meeting, and anyone who lives and votes in either part of the city are eligible.

Shay added that this is an opportunity for a Hoquiam resident to be involved.

Council members receive $3000 per year, before taxes.

Any interested citizen must be a registered voter within their ward, and would need to run in an upcoming election to maintain the seat for the remainder of the term.

Letters are being accepted now for the Ward 3 seat, and letters for the Ward 2 vacancy should be received by October 5, 2018.

Please mail to: City of Hoquiam, Attn: Council Secretary, 609 8th Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550

Hoquiam City Council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each and every month, with council workshops occurring as necessary.

For further information please contact Tracy Wood, Council Secretary at twood@cityofhoquiam.com or 360-538-3970.