Hoquiam hydrant flushing starts next week
According to the City of Hoquiam, hydrant flushing is scheduled to begin the week of April 26, 2021 and will continue through the end of June.
The Hoquiam distribution system contains 61 miles of pipe, it is expected that it will take approximately 45 days to complete the flushing.
This work is part of an annual preventative maintenance program that has crews cleaning and checking lines as well as fire hydrants throughout the city.
Crews will operate the hydrants “to create high velocity flows that scour and clean the inside of waterlines”.
Flushing the hydrants will loosen minerals and any other materials that may have accumulated in the lines and there may be some discoloration or a change in water pressure while flushing is being done in the area.
The City says that the materials that cause the discoloration are not harmful to your health.
Residents may also notice water flowing along the gutter line of the street and entering storm drains during the work.
The city recommends that residents ensure tap water is running clear by letting their water flow for 5-15 minutes to clear their plumbing before using it for drinking, cooking, or clothes washing.
Flushing hours will be 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
For any questions or concerns, contact Public Works Superintendent Josh Ambrose at (360) 538-3972 or [email protected]