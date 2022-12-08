Hoquiam Historic Resources Survey and public meeting

The City of Hoquiam and Historic Preservation Commission announced that they will be embarking on the third phase in the reconnaissance-level historic property survey of the Karr’s Hill area, and the public can learn more at a meeting this month.

Northwest Vernacular, Inc., will conduct the field work in January or February of 2023 through a grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation.

All survey work will be done from the public right-of-way, with the schedule being weather dependent.

The reconnaissance-level survey documents properties that are 50 years old or older and only records information observable from the public right-of-way (building type, physical description, and architectural style).

Northwest Vernacular will present an overview of what is involved in a reconnaissance-level survey at a public meeting on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 4:15pm.

The meeting will be open to the public as well as broadcast via zoom, with a link to be posted to the City of Hoquiam website prior.

Members of the public interested in learning more about the Karr’s Hill area, or with questions about historic property surveys and historic preservation activities in the City of Hoquiam, are encouraged to attend.

A second public meeting will be conducted later in the year when the survey is completed to present findings.

If you have any questions about this process, please contact Angie Bieker, Community Development Technician at [email protected] or 360.538.3984. Your questions or comments should be received by 10:00 am 12/21/22.

