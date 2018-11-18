Hoquiam football season ends with loss to Lynden Christian

One of the best seasons in Hoquiam history came to an end in the 1A quarterfinals on Saturday night as the Grizzlies were beat up and beat out by Lynden Christian 45-6.

Hoquiam played the majority of the game without their starting backfield of Peyton Quintanilla and Antonio Garcia. Quintanilla, the Evergreen League MVP, aggravated an ankle injury he suffered last week against Stevenson and was replaced by Jackson Folkers in the second quarter. Garcia, Hoquiam’s leading rusher, was injured in the first half and would not return.

The loss of the combo made keeping up with a nearly perfect first half by the Lyncs nearly impossible.

Lynden Christian quarterback Trajan Schouten threw for 217 yards and four scores and running backs Easton Stremler and Levi Korthuis combined for 99 yards and two scores as the Lyncs took a 42-0 lead into the locker room. Hoquiam fumbled twice in the first quarter and both scores were turned into touchdowns as the Lyncs jumped to a 21-0 lead before the crowd had settled into their seats.

Given that he had not played quarterback in two seasons, Folkers was a warrior, completing 13-27 passes for 89 yards. Matt Brown scored the lone Hoquiam touchdown on a three yard run on the last play of the game.

The loss ends a magical season for Hoquiam in which they won their first ten games, won the Evergreen League and hosted a playoff game at Olympic Stadium for the first time since 2012.