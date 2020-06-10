Hoquiam Fire Department receives grant from Sierra Pacific Foundation
Hoquiam, WA – A local Fire Department has received grant funding from a local mill to buy equipment.
The Hoquiam Fire Department tells KXRO that they are pleased to announce that the Sierra Pacific Foundation provided the grant funds to them yesterday.
They say the grant funds total $1,400 and will be used for the purchase of two portable suction devices.
According to the Fire Department, the suction devices are essential equipment for the provision of medical care to persons suffering critical medical emergencies.
The Hoquiam Fire Department says they deeply value and appreciate the ongoing support they have received from the Sierra Pacific Foundation, specifically President Carolyn Emmerson Dietz and Community Relations Manager for Sierra Pacific Industries Lisa Perry.