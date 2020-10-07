Hoquiam Fire Department gaining new Assistant Fire Chief
While the Hoquiam Fire Department does not have a permanent Fire Chief, they have announced the appointment of a new Assistant Fire Chief.
Interim Fire Chief Tom Hubbard, who serves as chief for the Aberdeen Fire Department and lends his services to Hoquiam, tells KXRO that the Hoquiam Fire Department and Mayor Ben Winkelman are announcing that Hoquiam Fire Department Captain Matt Miller will be appointed to the position of Assistant Fire Chief of the Hoquiam Fire Department effective November 1, 2020.
“Miller’s promotion to Assistant Fire Chief will allow him dedicate more time to exploring both the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead for both fire departments. His leadership will greatly benefit both the Hoquiam and Aberdeen Fire Departments during this time of transition.”
In the statement from Hubbard, he says Captain Miller participated in an executive level interview on September 30 and the interview panel confirmed that he was more than suited to assume the leadership role.
Captain Miller began his career with the Hoquiam Fire Department in March 1999 and has held every rank within the department since that time. Hubbard says that Miller serves as a member of the department’s training committee and recently has been an integral part of the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Regional Fire Authority planning process.
In addition to this promotion, Hoquiam Firefighters Local 315 announced that Engineer/Paramedic Rich McMinn has now been promoted to Captain.