Hoquiam drug raid brings two arrests
Hoquiam, WA – The Hoquiam Police Department posted to their Facebook page that the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force and HPD executed a search warrant in the 400 block of 11th Street on Thursday following a narcotics investigation.
They say the resident, a 26 year old man, was taken into custody on multiple charges, including delivery of methamphetamine and heroin, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm located at the scene.
According to police, a 46 year old Hoquiam man who also located inside the residence was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for drug related charges.
Hoquiam Police say that targeting drug dealers and drug locations is, and will continue to be, a top departmental focus point of the department as they know illegal narcotics are the root cause of most of their criminal behavior.
“Although these investigations are time consuming and require many resources, we see direct, positive results when these locations are taken down.”
Following the report, Myers added that whole the HPD appreciates comments on social media regarding the raids and encouragement to “keeping it going”, he says that targeting drug dealers and drug locations is had has been the #1 Department Focus Point for officers.
Myers said that, in his experience, most of the other crimes they try to prevent or have to investigate have roots in drug abuse and that there does not seem to be a family in the Harbor (or most other communities) who has not fallen victim to this reality.
“I wanted everyone to understand the activities of our officers under Department Focus Point #1 is always ongoing. It is our job because it is what you expect us to do.”
Myers noted that while residents may not always hear about ongoing drug investigations, there is a reason.
“…9 out of 10 times we are limited as to what we can say about the case. Why? Because in order to get the bigger fish, we need to get the cooperation of the little ones. This obviously requires some confidentiality…”
So, most of the search warrants, traffic stops, civil seizures, case investigations, citizen tips, intelligence information, confidential informants and other police work going on every day (especially in the Drug Task Force), will just never be posted on Facebook, in the newspaper or in the radio news.
Just be assured, just like Santa, we are always looking for those who have been naughty and those who are nice!”
