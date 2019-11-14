      Weather Alert

Hoquiam drivers collide on SR 109

Nov 14, 2019 @ 7:28am

An accident near Powell Road outside Hoquiam and between two Hoquiam residents sent one driver to the hospital.

In a report from the Washington State Patrol, they say that the traffic was blocked on SR 109 Wednesday afternoon due to a two-vehicle accident.

Around 5:15 PM on Wednesday, a 46-year-old Hoquiam driver in a 2006 VW Passat was driving south on 109 near Powell Road, waiting for turning traffic when they were struck from the rear by an 82-year-old Hoquiam driver in his 2013 Toyota RAV4 that was reportedly following too close.

The 82-year-old was wearing a seatbelt, although suffered injuries that resulted in transport to Grays Harbor Community Hospital. The other Hoquiam driver was not injured.

Both vehicles were totalled in the accident.

