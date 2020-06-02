Hoquiam Court going virtual
The City of Hoquiam has issued some guidance to the public over the return of municipal court.
In a post, the City states that the Hoquiam Municipal Court will be returning in a Virtual Courtroom after canceling some hearings this week.
Court will be open to the public in this virtual format.
Please use the Zoom Webinar link or telephone number below to attend/observe court. All attendees will be muted when entering the Webinar. Each defendant will be allowed to speak only during their case.
All other attendees except the attorneys and the Court will remain muted except in unique circumstances deemed necessary by the Judge.
Information from the City of Hoquiam
By computer:
https://zoom.us/j/94504685455
By telephone: 1-253-215-8782
Input the Webinar ID: 945 0468 5455 #
When prompted for a participant ID, press the # sign.
IMPORTANT: IF THE INFORMATION ABOVE HAS EXPIRED, CALL THE COURT OR CHECK THE COURT WEBSITE FOR UPDATED ZOOM LOGIN/CALL-IN INFORMATION AT 360-538-3965 or https://cityofhoquiam.com/our-departments/hoquiam-municipal-court/
Please Note Canceled Court Hearings:
-
- The afternoon docket for June 2nd.
- All Hearings for June 4th.
- You will receive notification by mail for your rescheduled court date or call 360-538-3965.