Hoquiam council has another opening

Another Hoquiam City Council member has stepped down.

On Monday, Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff read a letter from former councilwoman Angela Forkum announcing her resignation.

Forkum will make the 4th councilmember to step down this year for various reasons.

In March, Kim Simera stepped down after she and her family relocated to Elma. Dave Hinchen was appointed to fill her seat.

In August, Shannon Patterson was sworn in to fill a seat that was left open after Kevin Swope resigned after being hired by the city as a Police Service Officer

Logan Livingston announced in September that she was moving outside her ward and could no longer represent Ward #2. In November, Steven Puvogal was placed in that role.

While an official announcement has not been made, the City of Hoquiam will be accepting letters from residents of Ward 6 to replace Forkum in the coming months.

Council members receive $3000 per year, before taxes.

Any interested citizen must be a registered voter within their ward, and would need to run in an upcoming election to maintain the seat for the remainder of the term.

Letters are being accepted now for the Ward 3 seat, and letters for the Ward 2 vacancy should be received by October 5, 2018.

Please mail to:

City of Hoquiam

Attn: Council Secretary

609 8th Street

Hoquiam, WA

98550

Hoquiam City Council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each and every month, with council workshops occurring as necessary.

For further information please contact Tracy Wood, Council Secretary at twood@cityofhoquiam.com or 360-538-3970.