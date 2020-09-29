Hoquiam City Council seat still vacant after 3 applicants ineligible
The Hoquiam City Council is having issues filling a vacant seat.
At their Monday meeting, Community Services Coordinator Tracy Wood updated the council on the recent applications sent in to fill the seat left open after the resignation of Shannon Patterson in Ward 3.
The council was told that while 3 applicants have stepped forward since the city opened the process to fill the vacancy, none of those applicants qualify to serve.
Under RCW 35A.12.030, to be eligible to fill the vacant position a resident must be a registered voter, live within Ward 3, and had been a resident of the city for a period of at least one year next preceding his or her election.
The city will accept applications from resistens until October 23.
Patterson announced her resignation on August 25.
Using that date, the Hoquiam City Council has until November 23 to fill the role, or the County Commissioners would appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy, according to RCW 42.12.070.