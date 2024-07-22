Saron Lutheran – First Presbyterian holding community bbq/fundraiser

Saron Lutheran – First Presbyterian church is hosting a community barbecue to support renovation costs to its western wall and stained-glass window of the historic church in downtown Hoquiam.

According to a release, the barbecue includes local musicians, games, and a beer garden. Food will feature pulled-pork sandwiches.

The all-ages event will be held from 12:00-5:00 p.m. on August 10 at the Rose Center at 210 K Street in Hoquiam.

“Our church building is used by local groups as a place to gather. We host monthly community meals and have youth events to support our kids and young adults,” said Ruth Hamilton, council president. ““Being a good neighbor means helping everyone we can, our congregation takes this responsibility seriously while still having a ton of fun.”

“Being a good neighbor also means maintaining our church building in a way that preserves its history and the essence of historic downtown Hoquiam, but we need help to do that,” added Rev. Michelle de Beauchamp, pastor of Saron Lutheran – First Presbyterian. “Like many buildings in our area, we are facing significant water intrusion on our western wall. We are glad to be working with Lupo Construction once again as we make continued repairs to our building.”

“We are so thankful for all the support we received from the community when we did much needed maintenance on our steeple. Our congregation is working to make sure we can continue to be a community resource for years to come,” concluded LouJean O’Brien, a church council member helping with the effort.

Saron Lutheran – First Presbyterian church started its latest chapter in 2018 when Saron Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian Church of Hoquiam joined in service and worship.

First Presbyterian of Hoquiam and Saron Lutheran churches are two of the oldest churches in Hoquiam.

The current church building was built on the site of the old Hotel Hoquiam in downtown Hoquiam.

For more information, call the church at 360-532-4611, or email [email protected].

Donations to Save Saron can be made on the church’s webpage, sarongraysharbor.org.