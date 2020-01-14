Hoquiam cemetery gets grant funding for updates
Photo from City of Hoquiam
Sunset Memorial Park in Hoquiam is getting some updates thanks to a grant.
At their Monday meeting, the Hoquiam City Council approved a grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation that will bring $40,600 to the cemetery.
In the announcement, the Historic Cemetery Preservation Capital Grant will be used to bring repairs to the mausoleum roofs, ADA ramps, restrooms, gate, and lighting.
The City Council thanked Tracy Wood for her work in putting this grant together.
The moneys will be given as a reimbursement of costs. No matching funds are required by the city to receive the grant.