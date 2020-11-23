Hoquiam businesses can apply for relief grants, but only until Wed. Nov. 25 at 8am
The City of Hoquiam has announced that they have business relief grants available to both businesses or non-profit organizations within the city.
Teaming with Greater Grays Harbor, Inc., the City of Hoquiam is offering these grants of up to $3,000 per applicant to support COVID-related response and recovery.
Using CARES Act funding, the application window is very limited.
Applications close on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 8am. All recipients will be notified no later than November 30th.
In addition to the limited application window, there is also a limited dollar amount available for such funds and applications will be checked for eligibility in the order they are received.
Because the City of Hoquiam Rapid Relief Small Business and Non-Profit Relief Grant is sourced from Federal CARES Act Funding. Federal regulations do not allow funding from federal programs to be used for duplicate purposes. The City of Hoquiam must comply with this requirement.
Eligible Expenses:
- The expense is connected to the COVID-19 emergency.
- The expense is “necessary” to continue business operations.
- The expense is not filling a short fall in government revenues. (i.e. taxes, licenses, state, county, federal and/or city fees)
Eligible Businesses
- Your businesses UBI is required. This is a nine digit number that begins with a #6. All applicants that make more than $12,000 annually must have a UBI Number. You can look up your UBI at this site.
- Your Business Labor & Industry (L&I) account must be current. You can verify your status here.
- Eligible businesses must not be debarred by the federal government and are eligible to received federal contracts. For more information visit this site.
- You must have a current business license with the City of Hoquiam.
Application Overview & Requirements
-
- A completed application for the City of Hoquiam Rapid Relief Small Business and Non-Profit Relief Grants is required to be considered for grant funding.
- The applying organizations will self–attest that the expense has not, or will not be funded by any other funding source whether private, State or Federal.
- The applying organization will self–attest that the business would not be requesting assistance with expenses if they had not been impacted COVID-19.
- The applying organization will self-attest that the liabilities occurred before November 30, 2020.
- Applicants will be required to submit the following;
- A completed business W-9. A blank W-9 form can be found here.
- A copy of your Hoquiam Business License
- A copy of either your utility statement OR a rental/mortgage agreement.
- Applicants should regularly check their email starting November 25th to ensure they do not miss any necessary communications regarding the grant process.
- All recipients will be notified no later than November 30th.
-
- Please make sure you have documents ready for upload when completing the application. The timeline restricts application materials to digital only.