Hoquiam assists tourism through LTAC funds

August 9, 2022 7:17AM PDT
A number of Hoquiam parks and facilities are sharing nearly $70,000 in LTAC funding.

The Hoquiam City Council accepted the recommendations of the Hoquiam Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC)  on Monday to distribute funding for tourism needs.

Nearly $87,000 were available for distribution from the tax funds.

Six projects were highlighted to give $62,500 to projects within The Friendliest City. 

This included a number of funds going back into City of Hoquiam parks.

Entity Project Funding
City of Hoquiam Old Cannery Park Improvements  $10,000
City of Hoquiam Olympic Stadium Baseball Field Improvements  $10,000
City of Hoquiam John Gable Park – Paving and Improvements  $15,000
City of Hoquiam Olympic Stadium Renovations  $20,000 
City of Hoquiam Hoquiam Beautification Team flowers/baskets  $4,500
7th St. Theatre Event Advertising   $3,000
TOTAL REQUESTS $62,500 

In addition to those recommendations, the council also approved funding for the Polson Museum and Loggers’ Playday from remaining funds available. 

Both of those applications were received after the announced deadline.

Entity Project Funding Requested Funding Received
Polson Museum Signage improvements  $3,441 $2,500
Loggers’ Playday Stadium Rental for Show  $3,500  $2,500
TOTAL Requests after deadline  $6,941 
Balance after original requests $24,498
Non-deadline requests  $5,000
NEW BALANCE  $19,498

The LTAC funding is brought through a 2% charge on night rates at hotels, motels, trailer camping, and similar stays to be used specifically for funding additional tourism opportunities.

