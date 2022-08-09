Hoquiam assists tourism through LTAC funds
A number of Hoquiam parks and facilities are sharing nearly $70,000 in LTAC funding.
The Hoquiam City Council accepted the recommendations of the Hoquiam Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) on Monday to distribute funding for tourism needs.
Nearly $87,000 were available for distribution from the tax funds.
Six projects were highlighted to give $62,500 to projects within The Friendliest City.
This included a number of funds going back into City of Hoquiam parks.
|Entity
|Project
|Funding
|City of Hoquiam
|Old Cannery Park Improvements
|$10,000
|City of Hoquiam
|Olympic Stadium Baseball Field Improvements
|$10,000
|City of Hoquiam
|John Gable Park – Paving and Improvements
|$15,000
|City of Hoquiam
|Olympic Stadium Renovations
|$20,000
|City of Hoquiam
|Hoquiam Beautification Team flowers/baskets
|$4,500
|7th St. Theatre
|Event Advertising
|$3,000
|TOTAL REQUESTS
|$62,500
In addition to those recommendations, the council also approved funding for the Polson Museum and Loggers’ Playday from remaining funds available.
Both of those applications were received after the announced deadline.
|Entity
|Project
|Funding Requested
|Funding Received
|Polson Museum
|Signage improvements
|$3,441
|$2,500
|Loggers’ Playday
|Stadium Rental for Show
|$3,500
|$2,500
|TOTAL Requests after deadline
|$6,941
|Balance after original requests
|$24,498
|Non-deadline requests
|$5,000
|NEW BALANCE
|$19,498
The LTAC funding is brought through a 2% charge on night rates at hotels, motels, trailer camping, and similar stays to be used specifically for funding additional tourism opportunities.