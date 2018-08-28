Hoquiam approves Aberdeen leading their fire department for now

The Hoquiam Fire Department will be overseen by the Aberdeen Fire Department as a study on if combining the departments is conducted.

In a vote on Monday, the Hoquiam City Council approved and interlocal agreement that would see the Aberdeen Fire administration taking the place of retiring Chief Paul Dean when he steps down on October 1.

Under the agreement, Hoquiam will pay $2,200 a month for the services of;

Daily supervision of the department personnel in consultation with the shift captains.

Review of payroll, expenditures, ambulance reports and other monthly data collected.

Attendance at city council meetings, staff meetings, department meetings, E-911 or other local organizations where city representation is necessary.

Review of department policies and procedures

Other administrative services as needed, under the direction of the City Administrator.

The agreement would be on an interim basis as both cities would undergo a “Cooperative Efforts Feasibility Study” that will look at the benefits and challenges that combining the departments would bring.

The City of Hoquiam has approved the study, allocating half of the $46,000 cost to look at what a joint department could look like, similar to efforts done last year for the South Beach Regional Fire Authority when 6 agencies joined to form a singular department.

The study is expected to be finalized within six months depending on scope, with numerous options for public participation during the process.

The City of Aberdeen would need to approve the agreement before the process could begin. Their next city council meeting is on Wednesday.