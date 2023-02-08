Hoquiam accepting 2023 LTAC requests

Local groups still have time to submit their applications for funding through the City of Hoquiam Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC).

These funds are specifically designed for tourism/public related services/events.

Applications are being accepted now.

According to the City of Hoquiam, LTAC is accepting applications for proposals to be provided during calendar year 2023 and paid for from Hoquiam tourism funds.

The application asks for a project description, goals and methods to implement it, desired impact, and more.

Time is running out to apply for the current cycle, with proposals due by 5:00 p.m. on February 17, 2023.

Applications received after that date and time will not be considered.

Proposal forms can be downloaded at www.cityofhoquiam.com or by emailing [email protected].

Proposals should be submitted to:

City of Hoquiam

ATTN: Tracy Wood

609 8th St.

Hoquiam, WA 98550

