Homelessness Response Survey for Aberdeen businesses available  

City Administrator Ruth Clemens highlighted the survey in her report at the Aberdeen City Council meeting about a survey available for Aberdeen businesses and workers addressing homelessness and impacts on the business community.

According to Clemens, the City of Aberdeen and their Homelessness Response Committee launched a survey for Aberdeen businesses on February 15.

There have been a number of responses, but the 25-question survey is still open to business owners, managers, and employees within Aberdeen.

The objective of the survey is to understand what the business community is experiencing and to capture that data to serve the committee as a starting point when piecing together a strategy.

“The first step in developing immediate and long-term strategies is to gather information from different stakeholders throughout the community to build committed local and regional partnerships.“

Clemens says that the Homeless Committee plans to meet with the Business community at the Rotary Log Pavilion on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 6:00 pm for a conversation to narrow down what it looks like to successfully address homelessness.

Additional meetings are planned for each Ward and stakeholder groups are planned for expansion to include more specific groups.

Regular updates on the progress are planned for the City Council on the Committee’s progress.

The Business survey can be found here: https://forms.office.com/g/rnQpKAMmzp