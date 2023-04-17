A home fire in Ocean Shores resulted in no injuries.

The Ocean Shores Fire Department issued a release following a two-story structure fire from a home on Saturday.

According to their report, the call came in around 9:30 pm on Saturday for the fire that had smoke coming from the upstairs.

OSFD crews first on the scene were assisted by a firefighter from Fire District #7 and an off-duty volunteer with OSFD.

When the crew arrived, they found smoke venting from the home and a resident who said that there was no-one else inside.

Once personnel were able to enter the structure, they reported heavy smoke, poor visibility, high heat and a large amount of physical obstacles due to the contents of the home.

No additional people were discovered while searching the building.

There were no injuries reported and no additional structures were impacted.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The residence has been sealed due to water, smoke and fire damage.

OSFD would like to thank the additional support provided by the Ocean Shores Police Department, Grays Harbor Fire District 7, Grays Harbor Communications dispatch and Grays Harbor PUD.