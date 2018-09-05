Hiring for Forest Service jobs is early this year, starting this month

The U.S. Forest Service is hiring 1,000 temporary workers for spring and summer of 2019 in Oregon and Washington.

Applications are going to be accepted between Sept. 17 and Oct. 12 for positions in fields including firefighting, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.

Forest Service spokeswoman Catherine Caruso says application dates this year are earlier than previous years in order to allow the agency to ensure background checks are complete before start dates.

Most of the jobs listed pay $11 to $20 per hour, require 40 hours per week and include health insurance.

Regional Forester Jim Peña said, “Employees of the Forest Service are inspired to care for more than 193 million acres of our nation’s tremendous National Forests and Grasslands. If you are interested in working with a dedicated team of people who take pride in managing public lands, we invite you to consider joining the Forest Service”

There are open positions in 16 National Forests, 59 District Offices, a National Scenic Area, and a National Grassland in Oregon and Washington.

The application period opens Sept. 17, and job applications must be submitted online at www.usajobs.gov by Oct. 12.

Applicants are encouraged to access the website early to allow time to create or update their user accounts.

Job announcement numbers, an interactive job map, and other resources are available at go.usa.gov/xUSTa.