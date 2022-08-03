      Weather Alert

Highway resurfacing work starts today between SR 109 and Ocean Shores

Aug 3, 2022 @ 7:22am

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra time if their trips include State Route 115 in Grays Harbor. 

Crews are set to resurface 2-miles of the highway between Ocean Shores and SR 109, starting today.

Travelers can expect

  • One-way alternating traffic with a pilot car.
  • At least 15 minutes to travel through the work zone.
  • Crews will generally work 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each weekday.

“Reduce your speed in work zones. Give road crews room. “

The project is slated to wrap up this fall. 

The work extends the life of the highway and reduces the frequency of costly emergency repairs.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT regional Twitter account.

