Highway resurfacing work starts today between SR 109 and Ocean Shores

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra time if their trips include State Route 115 in Grays Harbor.
Crews are set to resurface 2-miles of the highway between Ocean Shores and SR 109, starting today.
Travelers can expect
“Reduce your speed in work zones. Give road crews room. “
The project is slated to wrap up this fall.
The work extends the life of the highway and reduces the frequency of costly emergency repairs.
Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT regional Twitter account.