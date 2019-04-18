Highway 12 blocked near Montesano after man tries to elude police

An accident blocked traffic on Highway 12 yesterday after the driver tried to elude police.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that at about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday a 31 year old Hoquiam man was stopped for expired license tabs and was found to have outstanding warrants.

They say that he then fled from officers at a high rate of speed in a 2011 Kia Soul.

According to the state patrol the Soul left road to the left just east of the Monte Brady exit at 109 MPH and hit a tree.

The man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes were blocked for about an hour and a detour was in place to move traffic around the accident.