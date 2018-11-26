High Wind Warning for the Coast By KXRO News | Nov 25, 2018 @ 6:08 PM The National Weather Service Seattle has upgraded a High Wind Watch to a High Wind Warning for Grays Harbor. The warning lasts from midnight Sunday through midnight Monday. Winds of 30-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible. SHARE RELATED CONTENT GHC Golf finish first as team at Suncadia No school strike as union contract expires and negotiations continue Celebration of Life for Lindsey Baum on Saturday DUI driver goes up embankment outside Cosmopolis Who are the top businesses in Grays Harbor? Top non-profit? Barb Page will no longer be Principal at Central Park Elementary