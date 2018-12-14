High Wind Warning for Grays Harbor

The High Wind Watch has been upgraded to a High Wind Warning.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued the Warning for the coast and Grays Harbor area.

The Warning is in effect from 8:00 a.m. this morning to 6:00 p.m. this evening and winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected.



The Weather Service says to be prepared for snapped tree branches and downed trees along with local power outages due to the storm.



They say that sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring.