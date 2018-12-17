High Wind Warning and Flood Watch today

A High Wind Warning and a Flood Watch are hitting our area.

According to the National Weather Service, high winds are expected to continue today and a High Wind Warning remains in effect in Grays Harbor from 1pm today until 10pm tonight.

Southeast winds are anticipated at 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Winds will increase throughout the morning before reaching the highest speeds this afternoon and continuing into the evening.

In Pacific County, Emergency Management Director Scott McDougall says that a High Wind Warning that will be in effect from noon today until 4 am Tuesday morning.

South winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph are forecast on the beaches and headlands. Winds will be 30-40 with gusts to 60 in the coastal communities. Winds are forecast to increase Monday afternoon with the highest winds between 4:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.

This wind warning coincides with a high surf warning. Seas are forecast to be 25-30 feet with a long period swell. The long period swell will maintain a high danger of sneaker waves. Stay off the beach and nearby rocks.

Stay out of the surf zone, especially this afternoon through Tuesday. Large drift logs and other floating debris could be hidden in the surf zone, and could be tossed onto the beach or rocks with little if any warning. Significant erosion of sand and dunes can be expected.

Portions of our area are under the advisory after a period of heavy rain starting this afternoon and lasting through Tuesday is expected to bring a sharp rise on many rivers and creeks across Southwest Washington, and minor flooding is possible.

The NWS states that another front is arriving Monday night and Tuesday and will bring quite a bit of rain. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain are expected throughout our county with 3 to 6 inches possible in higher elevations and may present continued flooding concerns.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management Hannah Cleverly says that Grays Harbor County Emergency Management is monitoring the situations and will provide updates if anything changes.