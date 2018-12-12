High Surf Advisory tonight and storms continuing this week

A series of storms will cross the northeast Pacific today and continue through early next week. These storms will send significant westerly swells toward the Pacific Northwest coast resulting in a few periods of high surf activity.

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM Thursday.

The first will arrive around sunset tonight.

Additional events are possible Friday and Sunday through Monday. Details remain very uncertain about the latter events and will be refined as they draw nearer.



A powerful northwest swell will create breakers up to 25 feet.



All beach areas will be impacted by these large, powerful waves.



Hazardous surf will cause waves to run up much higher on the beaches than normal. These waves can sweep people off jetties and other exposed rocks. They can also easily move large logs and other beach debris. Bar crossings and the surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and breaking waves.