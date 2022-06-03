High speed pursuit ends with collision in Montesano

Montesano, WA – A high speed pursuit ended with a three car collision in Montesano that injured two people last night.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. a high speed pursuit of a 2000 Honda CR-V began on westbound Highway 12 at milepost 15 near Monte Brady Rd.
The State Patrol says that the reason for the pursuit was erratic driving with lane travel at a high rate of speed which they noted was 96 MPH in a 60 MPH zone.
They say that troopers had to get permission to pursue the vehicle because it was suspected DUI and the chase reached speeds of 100 MPH.
The vehicle also was reportedly stolen.
The pursuit continued into Montesano and the State Patrol says that the 32-year-old Shelton man driving the Honda ran a stop sign at Spruce and 3rd Streets.
They say that he T-boned a 68-year-old Seattle man in a 2002 Toyota Sequoia and then struck an unoccupied 2001 Honda CR-V that was parked.
Both drivers were injured in the collision and transported to Harbor Community Hospital.
The Seattle man reportedly suffered a collapsed lung.
The Shelton man was charged with eluding and vehicular assault and the State Patrol says that drugs or alcohol was involved in the collision.
The parked car suffered reportable damage and the other two vehicles were totaled.