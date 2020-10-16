“High possibility of exposure” to patrons of Willapa Valley Fall Sip and Shop Tour
South Bend, WA –Pacific County Public Health and Human Services is concerned that there was a high possibility of exposure to patrons participating in the Willapa Valley Fall Sip and Shop Tour on Saturday, October 10th, from 10:00am to 6:00pm.
If you attended this event, monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html).
If you begin to show symptoms, isolate yourself and get tested for COVID-19.
Pacific County’s COVID-19 Call Center is here to assist the public with information and testing options.
If you participated in this event, do not hesitate to contact the call center at (360) 875-9407 or (360) 642-9407. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face.
For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.