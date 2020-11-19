Hidden Valley Trailer Court fire victim identified
The victim of the fire at Hidden Valley Trailer Court has been identified.
Grays Harbor County Coroner Robert Kegel notified KXRO that the victim was 65-year-old Sandy L. Leverich.
On Monday afternoon, first responders were called to Hidden Valley following the report of a trailer on fire.
When fire crews were able to tamp down that fire, it was discussed that the trailer was occupied at the time of the fire and that Leverich was deceased inside.
An official cause of death has not been released.
An autopsy will be conducted by the King County Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of her death.
No details have been released at this time as to the cause and origin of the fire.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.