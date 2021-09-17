Heron Street Bridge work will reduce lanes on bridge

The Heron Street Bridge will be reduced to a single lane next week, and drivers should be prepared.
In preparation for cooler weather, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will make routine repairs to the driving surface of the US 12 Heron Street Bridge.
Work schedule:
During the repairs, the eastbound bridge will be reduced to one lane.
Travelers are encouraged to slow down in work zones and watch for road crews.
Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and by following WSDOT’s regional Twitter account.
Hyperlinks within the travel advisory: