Heron Street Bridge reduced to single lane until further notice

Jan 14, 2021 @ 4:37pm

The Washington State Department of Transportation tells KXRO that, until further notice, bridge maintenance crews have closed the right lane of eastbound US 12 across the Heron Street Bridge.

The lane is closed until crews can make repairs adjacent to the bridge.

According to WSDOT, during the morning of Thursday, Jan. 14, crews discovered a 7-foot by 8-foot section of scour under the bridge approach, a concrete slab that connects the roadway with the bridge.

WSDOT bridge engineers will determine repair options so crews can fully reopen the roadway.

Travelers are encouraged to add extra time to reach their destinations.

